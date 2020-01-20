Wisconsin Radio Network

Pleased for cheese: industry upbeat over USMCA

The folks who make cheese in Wisconsin are happy to see a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the American Dairy Coalition, and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau on Friday all said the new agreement will open-up new markets to Wisconsin cheese and milk.

The U.S. Senate approved the USMCA last week. It’s now waiting for President Trump to sign it into law.