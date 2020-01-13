Proposal would address unpaid bills from campaign events

Wisconsin cities are still holding the bag, from campaign events four years ago. President Donald Trump will hold a rally tomorrow night at UW Milwaukee’s Panther Arena, and more candidate visits are likely here.

Eau Claire and Green Bay still have thousands in unpaid bills for security and other expenses from 2016, from the Trump and Hillary Clinton campaigns.

Today I introduced The Recovery of Unsettled Municipal Payments Act with @RepStuckWI. Read my full statement here: pic.twitter.com/ZX0CrydVuQ — Senator Jeff Smith (@sensmithwi) January 13, 2020

A pair of lawmakers from the Chippewa Valley want to prohibit campaigns with outstanding bills from receiving a permit for another event until all debts are paid. Democrats, Senator Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire) and Representative Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) would also allow municipalities to charge in advance of campaign events.