Raven Greene returns in time for playoffs

The Green Bay Packers secondary and special teams units could be getting a player back in time for the team’s first playoff game next weekend.

Safety Raven Greene is practicing with the Packers for the first time since going on injured reserve with an ankle injury after the second game of the season. Greene’s return makes him the second player designated to return from injured reserve this season.

Tight end Jace Sternberger was the first player to return to the active roster this year.

Greene had seven tackles in the first two regular season games before going on I.R.