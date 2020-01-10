Report: Wisconsin police don’t consistently report human trafficking

A newly released report from the Wisconsin Department of Justice shows law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin are failing to consistently report cases involving human trafficking. The DOJ said agencies are likely under-counting the number of people who are forced into the sex trade.

“This report will help improve understanding about how human trafficking is being addressed by law enforcement in Wisconsin,” said Attorney General Kaul. “As the report shows, there has been an increased recognition of the prevalence of human trafficking. We must continue working to raise awareness about this terrible crime and investing in efforts to fight it.”

Kaul said police and sheriff’s departments need to improve data collection, raise awareness about trafficking, and expand support for victims. He also believes some police and sheriff’s departments have a tough time understanding the difference between prostitution and human trafficking.

The full report can be seen here.