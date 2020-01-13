Ron Johnson says Iran’s regime is ‘menacing, malign, evil’

The U.S. House last week approved a War Powers resolution to limit future military action against Iran without congressional approval. U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says he’ll offer an amendment pre-authorizing use of military force, if it’s apparent that Iran is going to have a nuclear weapon

“Every Senator that I’m aware of has always said we can’t let that happen,” the Wisconsin Republican said on WISN TV’s “UpFront” on Sunday. “Well, put your vote where your rhetoric is.”

Johnson also said he is “not at all” confident that the Iranian regime is standing down militarily, in the wake of attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq. He also said Iran has “an apocalyptic view” of the world, but has a choice to “become a normal nation.”

“It’s pretty basic what they need to do, and the fact that they won’t do that over the course of 40 years, tells you all that you really need to know about how menacing, how malign, how evil Iran truly is.”