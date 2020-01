A long time Madison area lawmaker is calling it a career. State Senator Mark Miller (D-Monona) made the announcement on the Senate floor on Tuesday, that he won’t seek reelection to the seat he’s held since 2004.

I announced today I will not run for re-election in November. pic.twitter.com/SbrGHrwsT6 โ€” Mark Miller (@WISenatorMiller) January 21, 2020



Miller becomes the second state Senate Democrat to announce his retirement. Senator Dave Hansen of Green Bay made the announcement last week.