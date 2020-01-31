State of Emergency declared due to storm damage in Milwaukee, Racine & Kenosha counties

Governor Tony Evers has signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. That’s in response to lakeshore flooding and strong winter storms which occurred January 10th-through-12th and caused significant infrastructure damage in areas along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

A State of Emergency declaration directs state agencies to assist those affected by the storms. It also allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be called to active duty, as the adjutant general deems it necessary, to support local recovery efforts