State Supreme Court to rule on voter rolls purge

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will have to rule on a judge’s order that could remove 234,000 people from the state’s voter rolls.

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals declined to take-on the case Tuesday.

The court said it’s allowing the state Supreme Court to decide the issue.

There’s a legal battle going on after a judge in Port Washington ordered the voters removed last month. A judge will decide next week whether to hold the Wisconsin Election Commission in contempt because it has not abided by that order.