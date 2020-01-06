Stevens Point Mayor Wiza on Fox Theater project update

Deconstruction of the Fox Theater in Stevens Point is slowly moving along, and Mayor Mike Wiza says there’s no set timeline on when the process will be completed.

“The walls are actually very close in some parts and shared in some parts to the neighboring buildings. So we want to make sure that everything is done in a very safe manner as well.”

Wiza says the companies working on the demolition have been working to recycle as much of the materials as they can.

“They are going to be repurposing as much of the material as they can, which is what I call our best worst-case scenario.”

Wiza adds they are doing everything they can to save the front portion of the building but there’s still a chance that may not happen.

WSAU