Thames signs one-year deal with Nationals

Some thought that Eric Thames would eventually find his way back to Milwaukee, but the slugging first baseman instead, signed a one-year deal worth a reported $3-million with the defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals.

According to the Athletic, Thames will earn $3-million this season with a mutual option for 2021 worth $4-million and a $1-million buyout.

The Brewers added free agent first baseman Justin Smoak, making Thames somewhat expendable.

In three seasons with the Brewers, Thames hit .241 with 72 home runs and 161 RBI in 383 games. He’s expected to share time in Washington with returning veteran Howie Kendricks.