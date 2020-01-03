There’s a bad flu on the rise

A lot more Wisconsin kids are sick with the flu this season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Wisconsin to a “high flu activity” state.

(2/2) It’s not too late to protect yourself and your family this flu season with a #fluvaccine. If you do get sick with flu, remember to take antivirals if your healthcare provider prescribes them: https://t.co/FTFwGHOVcz — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) January 2, 2020

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin alone saw 829 flu cases in December, including 46 kids who had to stay in the hospital. That compares to just nine flu cases in December a year earlier.

Doctors say there is still time to get a flu shot and help your kids not get sick this flu season.