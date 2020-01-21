Three Packers named to the Pro Bowl

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams, DL Kenny Clark and LB Za’Darius Smith have been named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster today.

Adams (Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones), Clark (Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald) and Smith (Chicago Bears LB Khalil Mack) are all replacing players who are unable to participate due to injury.

It marks Adams’ third straight trip to the Pro Bowl (2017-19), making him the first Packer WR to make three straight Pro Bowls since Sterling Sharpe (1992-94). Despite missing four games due to injury, Adams registered his second career 80-plus-reception season (83 in 2019, 111 in 2018), which is tied for the fourth most in franchise history behind Jordy Nelson (three), Donald Driver (four) and Sharpe (four).

This is Clark’s first trip to the Pro Bowl after being named an alternate in 2018. He tied his career high from last season with six sacks in 2019, with 4.5 sacks coming in the final four regular-season games. Clark finished second on the team with a career-best 89 tackles (52 solo).

Smith is making his first career Pro Bowl in his first season with Green Bay. He registered 13.5 sacks, ranking No. 6 in the NFL and tying for the fifth most in a single season in franchise history (since 1982). Smith was tied for No. 1 among NFL linebackers in QB hits (37), and No. 2 in total pressures (50.0) during the regular season.