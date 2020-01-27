Top ranked Badger women’s hockey sweeps rival Gophers

Senior Presley Norby scored two goals to lead the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-0 victory over second-ranked Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, sweeping the Gophers in the two game series at LaBahn Arena.

Norby, who is a native of Minnetonka, Minnesota, moved her way closer to the century-point club with two points while leading the Badgers (23-2-2-1, 13-2-1-0 WCHA) to move Wisconsin back into the drivers seat of the WCHA race. Wisconsin sits in first place in the league with 40 points, while Minnesota (20-4-3, 12-4-2-1 WCHA) is in second place with 39 points.

After a scoreless first period. Norby scored past Gophers’ goaltender Sydney Scobee with 15:32 left in the second period. She doubled the lead just 10 minutes later off a feed from Delaney Drake to send the Badgers to the locker room up 2-0 after two periods.

Junior Daryl Watts put the game out of reach with 32 seconds remaining with an empty-net goal.

Senior goaltender Kristen Campbell made all 22 saves to add a fourth shutout this season and a 28th career shutout to her record.

It’s the second time in three years that the Badgers have swept the Gophers at home. UW improved to 9-7-0 all-time against Minnesota at LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers also won the series opener, 5-4 on Friday night. They’ll take on St. Cloud State at LaBahn Arena this Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. and then wrap up the series on Sunday at 2 p.m. Both games are sold out.