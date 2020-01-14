Trump set to campaign in Milwaukee

President Donald Trump is set to woo Wisconsin on Tuesday night. The President holds a “Make America Great Again” campaign rally at UW Milwaukee’s Panther Arena. Some people were already in line Monday afternoon, even though doors don’t open until 3:00 for the 7:00 event.

Wisconsin, which the president carried with a less than one percent margin in 2016, is crucial to his reelection. His rally is set to begin just an hour before six Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines. The Iowa Caucuses are just over three weeks away.

Traffic in downtown Milwaukee is likely to be congested – the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks will host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum starting at 7:00 P-M. Protesters are planning to take to the streets for the Trump event.