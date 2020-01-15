Trump touts low unemployment at Milwaukee rally

It was a contentious night for President Donald Trump’s Keep America Great rally, in which he claimed the city of Milwaukee doesn’t cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The sanctuary county of Milwaukee released an illegal alien criminal, with multiple charges of sexual assault of a child. Think of that, of children? He’s now at large, they’re searching all over.”

Mayor Tom Barrett has repeatedly denied that distinction and said that Milwaukee is not a sanctuary city.

Trump took some time to tout low unemployment rates in Wisconsin, and gave some of that credit to a former political rival.

“So now the people of Wisconsin, are gonna say, let’s see, the state’s set a record, most successful it’s ever been. And by the way, that’s because we got a lot of help from a guy named Scott Walker.”

Former Governor Walker was not among a collection of Republicans who took the stage Tuesday night at UW Milwaukee’s Panther Arena.

Trump thanked former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy for his support, but also took a dig at CNN, who recently hired Duffy.

“I think he’s okay, he gets his check, they refuse to put him on. He says good things about Trump, ‘We don’t want you on!’, that’s CNN.”

Early on in the rally, President Trump was interrupted twice by protesters. Both times the protesters were escorted out by security. Another protester holding a Bernie Sanders sign was also escorted out.