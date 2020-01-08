Trump’s will be only Republican name on spring presidential primary ballot

Donald Trump’s name will be the only Republican on Wisconsin’s primary ballot this spring. A committee of Republicans and Democrats met with state election officials Tuesday to decide which candidates will be listed for the April 7th vote.

Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh won’t be on the primary ballot as a presidential candidate and he calls the move by his party un-American. Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt says Walsh and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld aren’t on the ballot in several other states either.

Democrats went the other direction, submitting 14 candidates.