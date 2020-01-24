Vos says Assembly won’t be on floor next week

Governor Tony Evers appeared confident on Thursday, that state legislators would answer his summons for a special session on rural issues next week. The governor announced during his State of the State address on Wednesday. He wants the legislature to act on a package of proposals that would assist rural Wisconsin, at an estimated cost of $8.5 million over two years.

“They (legislators) have all the information, and from what I’ve heard through the grapevine . . . the folks in the Senate seem very interested in this topic, and I believe that there will be a special session next week Tuesday,” Evers said during a conference call with reporters.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos released a statement, naming it clear that chamber won’t taking any immediate action.

“The Assembly will not be on the floor next week. The bills will be referred to committee and hearings will be held. We’re currently reviewing the legislation and gathering input from farmers, including farmers from our own caucus.”

Evers said “lots of people on both sides of the aisle” reached out to his office following his State of the State. “Let’s get them on board. Let’s get something done for the farmers.”