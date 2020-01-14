Voter rolls purge case put on hold by appeals court

The latest development dropped Monday morning, in Wisconsin’s fast breaking voter roll purge case. The state’s 4th District Court of Appeals has issued a stay of Ozaukee County Judge Paul Malloy’s contempt order, directing the Wisconsin Elections Commission to remove the names of some 209,000 voters who may have moved.

The stay also put on hold fines imposed by Malloy, for each day the commission failed to comply. The appeals court granted the Department of Justice’s stay request just one day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to take over the appeal in the case.

READ: Court of Appeals stay 2019AP2397 – 011420