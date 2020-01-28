Wisconsin DHS tests six for coronavirus

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has tested six people in Wisconsin for possible coronavirus exposure. DHS Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Haupt was on a Monday afternoon conference call.

“i is more than likely that we will have more cases that are identified, that meet the criteria for testing over the next few days and weeks,” said Haupt, Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist with DHS.

Of those tested, one was negative and five others are still pending. Test results take 24 to 48 hours to determine if a patient is infected. DHS said the potential patients are across the state, and include persons who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, which is the epicenter of the virus.