Wisconsin Republicans seek Roe reconsideration

Four Wisconsin congressional Republicans have signed onto a legal brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider overturn Roe versus Wade.

Senator Ron Johnson and Representatives Jim Sensenbrenner, Glenn Grothman and Bryan Steil are among 39 Republican senators and 168 representatives who’ve signed an amicus brief asking the high court to reconsider and possibly overturn its landmark 1973 decision which guarantees women the right to access abortion.

The brief was submitted in a case challenging a 2014 Louisiana law which required doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at hospitals within 30 miles of where the abortion is performed. That law is not now in effect, but if it were, potentially all of Louisiana’s abortion clinics would close.

Several states including Louisiana, Alabama, Texas and Missouri have passed laws that would restrict abortion that have been blocked by lower courts. Many of those laws were designed specifically to challenge Roe versus Wade at the U.S. Supreme Court. The Louisiana law is the first to reach the high court.