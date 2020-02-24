Badger men’s basketball moves into 2nd place in Big Ten

The Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball team extended their winning streak to four games, knocking off the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 79-71 in Big Ten Conference action on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers improved their home record to 13-1 and moved into a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten with Iowa, Michigan State and Penn State.

The Badgers (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten) lost the first meeting against the Scarlet Knights (18-10, 9-8) back in December. Rutgers scored 23 second-chance points on 14 offensive rebounds in that first match-up. On Sunday, the Badgers held Rutgers to just seven offensive rebounds and Wisconsin actually won the second chance points battle 7-6.

Micah Potter, who wasn’t eligible during the first meeting, led the Badgers with 18 points and nine rebounds. He hit 4 of 5 three-pointers and 6 of 8 shots overall.

Nathan Reuvers and Brevin Pritzl added 17 points each and Brad Davison added 15 points, including his 1,000th career point in his junior season.

Point guard D’Mitrik Trice finished with eight points, nine assists and only two turnovers.

Rutgers had been holding opponents to just over 31% from three-point range entering Sunday’s game. The Badgers hit 11 of 22 from distance.

The Scarlet Knights cut the Wisconsin lead to six points with just under three minutes left to play, but the Badgers made 20 of 26 free throws for the game, including 7 of 10 down the stretch.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points to lead the Scarlet Knights, who have dropped three of their last four games.

The Badgers are off until Thursday when they travel to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines in a 6 p.m. tip on ESPN2.