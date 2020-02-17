Badger women’s hockey caps weekend with overtime win

A crowd of 14,361 at the Kohl Center on Sunday saw the 2nd ranked Badger women’s hockey team skate to a 1-1 tie with 6th ranked Ohio State in regulation before the Badgers earned a 2-1 win in a 3-on-3 overtime.

Wisconsin (26-4-2, 16-4-2-1 WCHA) picked up a critical point in the league standings as Britta Curl scored the game winner in overtime.

The Buckeyes (18-9-5, 11-7-4-2 WCHA) scored the first goal three minutes into the game. The Badgers wouldn’t tie it until Abby Roque went top shelf over Ohio State goaltender Andrea Braendii with 9:14 left in the third period.

Curl’s game winner was assisted by juniors Daryl Watts and Natalie Buchbinder to give the Badgers their first WCHA extra point of the season.

Wisconsin senior goaltender Kristen Campbell earned 21 saves while the Badgers outshot the Buckeyes 41-22.

The 14,361 fans that showed up ranks second in NCAA women’s hockey history being the 2017 record crowd of 15,359 that showed up to watch the Badgers at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin now owns seven of the top-10 attendance marks in NCAA women’s hockey history.

The Badgers enter the final weekend of the regular season with a three-point lead on second-place Minnesota in the WCHA standings. The Badgers wrap up their regular season at Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Sunday.