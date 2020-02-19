Badgers extend win streak to three games, move into third in Big Ten

Aleem Ford scored a career-high 19 points on Tuesday night, helping the Wisconsin Badgers knock off the Purdue Boilermakers 69-65 in Big Ten action at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin (16-10, 9-6 Big Ten) built a second half lead and then held on to beat the Boilermakers (14-13, 7-9).

The Badgers are the best free throw shooting team in the Big Ten and again let everyone know why. The Badgers hit 19 of 20 from the stripe (95%), including 12-straight down the stretch and eight-straight in the final 28 seconds.

With the Badgers up 61-59 late, Sasha Stefanovic had two 3-point attempts with less than a minute left that would have give the Boilermakers the lead. But both came up empty and the Badgers made their free throws.

Trevion Williams had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Purdue.

Brad Davison and Brevin Pritzl each scored 13 for the Badgers and Nathan Reuvers added 12.

Wisconsin has now won four of their last five and move into a five-way tie for third place in the Big Ten. The Badgers are back home on Sunday to host Rutgers in a noon game on BTN.