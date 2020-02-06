Badgers finalize highest-ranked football recruiting class in school history

The Wisconsin football program finalized the highest-ranked recruiting class in school history on Wednesday.

Four-star running back Jalen Berger of Newark, New Jersey, submitted his National Letter of Intent and became the Badgers’ 20th scholarship signee for 2020, the final piece of a class that ranks 25th nationally by 247 Sports.

That gives Wisconsin its highest-rated class in the online rankings era, topping last year’s record-high national ranking of 29th.

The Badgers’ scholarship class features a five-star recruit in OL Jack Nelson (Stoughton, Wis.) and four four-star signee’s in Berger, OLB Nick Herbig (Honolulu), OLB Kaden Johnson (Minneapolis) and OL Trey Weddig (Oconomowoc, Wis.).

Wisconsin also added four walk-on’s Wednesday: ILB Ross Gengler (Delavan, Wis.), OL Kerry Kodanko (Green Bay, Wis.), OLB Riley Nowakowski (Milwaukee) and K Jack Van Dyke (Neenah, Wis.).

Seven members of the Badgers’ 26-man signing class enrolled in January and will get a head start by participating in spring football workouts.

Big Ten Rankins

Ohio State is back on top in Big Ten recruiting. Michigan is second, followed by Penn State, Nebraska and Wisconsin in the top five. Iowa is number six, followed by Purdue, Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern at number 10. The final four teams are Indiana, Michigan State, Rutgers and Illinois.