Biadasz not taking part in on-field workouts at combine

Former Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz won’t be working out at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

Biadasz revealed Wednesday that he had arthroscopic surgery on the AC joint in his right shoulder after the Badgers season concluded.

Biadasz decided to forego his redshirt senior season in Madison after winning the Rimington Trophy as college football’s top center. Biadasz said he didn’t want anything lingering on to OTA’s or rookie camp, so he got the procedure taken care of.

Biadasz never played guard in Madison, but he said he had practice reps at the position and feels if an NFL team wanted to move him over from center, he could handle the move.