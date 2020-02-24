Bucks are first to clinch playoff spot

The Milwaukee Bucks have clinched a spot in the NBA playoffs, just one week after the All-Star game.

The Bucks became the first team in the league to clinch a berth when the Chicago Bulls knocked off the Washington Wizards on Sunday. The Wizards are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks are a league-best 48-8 on the season and 2-0 since the all-star break. They’re coming off a 119-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at Fiserv Forum and are on pace to join Golden State (2015-16) and Chicago (1995-96) as the only teams in NBA history to win 70 games.

The Bucks start a two-game road swing tonight against the Wizards in Washington D.C. They’ll follow that with a match-up in Toronto against the Raptors on Tuesday night.