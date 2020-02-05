Bucks get by Pelicans in first meeting against Zion

The Milwaukee Bucks got 34 points and 17 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo and knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Giannis also helped put the clamps down on the Pelicans first overall draft pick Zion Williamson, holding him to 20 points on 5 of 18 shooting from the field.

The Bucks won their second straight and improved to an NBA best 43-7 on the season.

Khris Middleton continued to stay hot, finishing with 20 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Wesley Matthews added 17 points while hitting four of five three-pointers in the second half and five for nine for the game. Eric Bledsoe added 16 points.

The Bucks return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.