Bucks knock off Kings without Giannis

The Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Sacramento Kings by 14 points in the fourth quarter to pull out a 123-111 win on Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

Playing without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out after the birth of his first child, Khris Middleton led the charge. Middleton scored 28 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out eight assists as the Bucks improved to 46-7 with their fifth straight victory.

Eric Bledsoe was also in triple-double range with 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to help the Bucks.

It was the fifth game that Antetokounmpo sat out this season and the Bucks are a perfect 5-0 in those games.

The Bucks led 38-24 after the first quarter, but went cold in the second and trailed 58-57 at halftime.

The Bucks trailed by as many as six in the third quarter but finished the frame trailing 90-88, but they exploded in the fourth and controlled the game the rest of the way.

Harrison Barnes had 23 points to lead the Kings, which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

The Bucks have one more game before the all-star break, facing the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.