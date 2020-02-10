Bucks sign forward Marvin Williams

The Milwaukee Bucks announced the signing of forward Marvin Williams on Monday afternoon.

Williams is in his 15th NBA season and averaged 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 41 games with the Charlotte Hornets this season while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from three point range. The 6’8 forward played in 429 games (348 starts) over the last six seasons with the Hornets where he averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.1 minutes a game.

Originally selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the second overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, Williams has played in 1,055 career games, making 828 starts, with Atlanta (2005-12), Utah (2012-14) and Charlotte (2014-20). He holds career averages of 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.3 minutes per game. The North Carolina product is a career 44.3% shooter from the field with 36.2% mark from three-point range.

Williams has also appeared in 49 playoff games throughout his career with both the Hawks and Hornets. In postseason action, Williams is averaging 7.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 25.1 minutes a game.

The Bucks made room for Williams by requesting waivers on Dragan Bender earlier today.