Bucks use size to beat Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks returned to their winning ways on Sunday, knocking off the Phoenix Suns 129-108 at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks lost to Denver on Friday night but pushed their record to 42-7 with Sunday’s win. They remain on pace to reach 70-wins.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and added 19 rebounds and nine assists to lead the way. Khris Middleton added 25 points and Brook Lopez had 17 points to go along with nine blocked shots, which is a career high.

The Suns top offensive threat, Devin Booker, scored 32 points but hit just 2 of 5 from beyond the arc. Deandre Ayton finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds for Phoenix, which has dropped five of their last seven.

The Bucks have won 15 of their last 17 and will return to action Tuesday night in New Orleans against the Pelicans.

Connaughton to dunk in Chicago

Bucks reserve guard Pat Connaughton has been selected to take part in the NBA’s dunk contest as a part of All-Star weekend in Chicago. Connaughton is one of four players selected to participate so far. He joins Lakers center Dwight Howard, as well as Orlando’s Aaron Gordon and Miami’s Derrick Jones Jr.

Connaughton will be just the fourth Bucks player to compete in the dunk competition and first since Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2015. Paul Pressey and Ray Allen are the other two players to compete in that event.

The dunk contest is slated for Saturday night (8 p.m.), February 15 in Chicago.