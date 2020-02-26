Evers vetoes Republican-authored tax cut bill

Democratic Governor Tony Evers on Wednesday vetoed a $250 million dollar, Republican-authored tax-cut package, but offered something of an olive branch in the form of a request to meet with Republican leaders. The legislature passed the fast-tracked tax break last week, less than a week after its introduction.

Vetoing it at a Wauwatosa elementary school, Evers invited GOP leaders to negotiate a package he’d accept. “I’m hopeful that Republicans will come to the table and work with me, so we can get this done for our schools, our kids and our property taxpayers.”

Evers wants more of a projected 452 million dollars in extra state tax revenue to go to K-12 education, and lowered property taxes. “It can be done,” he said. “It’s a win-win for everybody. I don’t care if I get the credit, they can take the credit.” Evers sent a letter to Republican leaders, inviting them to meet with him.

State Representative John Nygren (R-Marinette), Co-Chair of the Joint Committee on Finance, was first out of the gate with a statement “With his veto pen, he has effectively raised taxes on these earners by an average of $106 per year,” Nygren said, referring to the tax relief for the average state income tax filer.

I am greatly disappointed that @GovEvers has once again chosen to play politics and veto a tax cut that was targeted to help low- and middle-income families across our state. pic.twitter.com/ugtE15iyyl — John Nygren (@rep89) February 26, 2020

“This is the second middle-class tax cut that the Governor has vetoed in two years,” Nygren said “The Governor’s sudden fixation on property taxes is ironic given his budget had the largest increase in property taxes in over 10 years. It seems that the Governor has realized he screwed up and now wants a do-over.”