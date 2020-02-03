Fiserv Forum to host Wisconsin Badgers hockey tournament in December

The Fiserv Forum will host a four-team college men’s hockey tournament in December, featuring the University of Wisconsin and three other teams. The agreement was first reported by the Wisconsin State Journal.

The event is reportedly scheduled to take place Dec. 28-29, 2020 and would also include holiday tournaments in 2021 and 2022.

The State Journal reported the three additional teams included in the 2020 event are Arizona State, Clarkson and Connecticut.

It would be the first hockey event hosted at the Fiserv Forum, but it has hosted a Disney on Ice event and will do so again later this month.

The Badgers previously held a tournament after the University of Wisconsin discontinued an annual Badger Hockey Showdown in 2010 at the Bradley Center.