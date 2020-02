Answers about the shooting at Molson Coors may not come for a few days. Milwaukee Police said they will not release the names of the five people who were killed in the shooting, or the gunman who took his own life, for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Workers at the plant say a co-worker is the one who started shooting. Milwaukee Police searched a few homes on the city’s northwest side last night that may be tied to the shooter.