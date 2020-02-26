Further compromise on tax cuts & K-12 spending unlikely

A compromise on tax cuts and K-12 spending between Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders is unlikely. Evers on Wednesday vetoed a Republican-authored tax-cut package that passed just last week, but said he’s open to working on a new bill. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) said that’s not going to happen.

“No. The Assembly’s adjourned. He knew that. We all knew that when the Assembly wrapped up their business last week.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) suggested the Democratic governor may not understand how things work. “I’m always willing to sit down and talk about it, but it’s usually before the bill is passed, not afterward, thinking we’re somehow going to negotiate now.”

Evers wants more of a projected $452 million dollars in extra state tax revenue to go to K-12 education, and lowered property taxes.

Vos said that for now, that money is out of reach. “Unfortunately it’s in the state checkbook, so it can’t help to grow the economy,” he said. “It’s disappointing, but I think it’s better to have it sit in the state’s checkbook than to grow the size of government.”

GOP leaders can attempt to override Evers’ veto. But in the Senate, where the bill passed with no Democratic support, they lack enough Republican votes to make that happen.