Johnson says impeachment should never have happened

Senator Ron Johnson says the president should never have been impeached. As the Senate trial of President Donald Trump neared its conclusion Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Republican went on WGN Chicago’s John Williams Show.

“I’m glad this unfortunate chapter in American history is over,” Johnson said.

Johnson said there was no need to call witnesses requested by Democrats, including former National Security Adviser John Bolton, because the charges should never have been brought against the president

“I understand how the American public, some of them, might want a spectacle, but let’s face it, we’re a pretty evenly divided country when it comes to peoples’ opinions about President Trump.”

Johnson said the impeachment was “rushed and completely partisan,” and that the president’s future should be left to the voters in November. The president delivers his State of the Union Address Tuesday night.