Kelly and Karofsky advance in state Supreme Court election primary

Wisconsin voters have picked the two State Supreme Court candidates for this April’s spring election. Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky will face incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly in the April Election.

Karofsky is a Dane County circuit judge who was placed on the bench in 2017. Kelly was appointed to the high court by Scott Walker when he was governor.

Kelly received most of his votes in rural Wisconsin and in the conservative counties surrounding Milwaukee, while Karofsky dominated in Madison and Milwaukee. The two will compete in the general election on April 7th.