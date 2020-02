Former Wisconsin Badgers guard Kobe King will reportedly stay in the Big Ten after his departure from UW in late January. CBS Sports first reported that King plans to transfer to Nebraska to play for Fred Hoiberg and the Cornhuskers.

King started Wisconsin’s first nine Big Ten games and was the teams leading scorer (12.8 points) in conference play.

King played his high school ball at La Crosse Central High School and was named Wisconsin’s 2017 Mr. Basketball.