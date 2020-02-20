Last call for expanded DNC bar times bill

State Senate Republicans have blocked – for now – an attempt to expand bar hours in Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention this summer.

The bill would have moved the bar close to 4:00 am during the duration of the Convention. “Whether you agree with the Democrats or not, you have thousands of Democrats coming in to the state of Wisconsin, opening up their pocketbooks,” said Senator John Erpenbach (D-West Point).

Senator Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) seemed less than impressed. “We could change our drinking hours for four or five days for two hours! That’s… that’s it! That’s what we can do!”

The Senate did not vote on the DNC bar bill on Wednesday. But the chamber meets again in March. An Assembly committee unanimously passed the bill. The full Assembly was expected to vote on it on Thursday.