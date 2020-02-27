Marquette ends three-game slide

Markus Howard poured on 30 points to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles to a 93-72 win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Howard, who came in averaging 27.1 points a game, was 10-of-16 from the field, including 5-of-10 from three-point range. Sacar Anim and Jamal Cain added 15 points each for Marquette (18-9, 8-7 Big East Conference).

Brendan Bailey had 10 points while Jayce Johnson grabbed 11 rebounds to go with nine points.

Jagan Mosely had 19 points and six rebounds for the Hoyas (15-13, 5-10).

The Golden Eagles captured both games in the regular season series from the Hoyas. Marquette pulled out a 84-80 win on Jan. 18th.

Marquette returns to action on Saturday, playing their final home game of the season, against Seton Hall.