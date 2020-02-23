Marquette suffers third straight defeat

As the regular season winds down, the Marquette Golden Eagles dropped their third straight, falling to Providence 84-72 on Saturday in Providence, Rhode Island.

The 19th ranked Golden Eagles (17-9, 7-7 Big East) will most likely drop out of the top 25 polls when they come out on Monday.

The Friars (16-12, 9-6) won their third straight, as they continue their push for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Markus Howard had 38 points on 10-of-25 shooting to lead Marquette.

The Golden Eagles started slow and trailed 43-29 at halftime. They hit just nine field goals in the first half, while the Friars hit 17 for 31 (54.8%) in the first half, including 8 of 15 from distance.

The Golden Eagles had 10 turnovers in the first half and finished with 18 for the game, their highest total in Big East play this season.

Marquette returns to action Wednesday night against Georgetown at Fiserv Forum.