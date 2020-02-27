Molson Coors victims identified

Milwaukee Police have released the names of the victims at Molson Coors in Milwaukee, and of their killer. Police Cheif Alfonso Morales said five men were shot to death Wednesday, Jesus Valle and Trevor Wetselaar of Milwaukee were both 33 years old. Dale Hudson of Waukesha was 50, Dana Walk of Delafield was 57, and Gennady “Gene” Levshetz of Mequon, 61.

“Reasons for this is still under investigation of what transpired, and we don’t have that for you,” Morales said. He asked the public and the media to respect the privacy of the victims’ families. “I’m sure you’ll know their addresses, I’m sure you’ll know where they live, but please give them that respect.”

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley said the company is morning the loss of the employees. “They were power house operators, they were machinists and they were electricians. But more importantly they were fathers, they were husbands, and they were friends.”

The shooter, 51-year-old Molson Coors electrician Anthony Ferrill of Milwaukee, killed himself. Mayor Tom Barrett was asked about motive. “There’s an investigation going on. I think it’s premature to speculate on anything.”

The Journal Sentinel reports there had been long-running dispute between co-workers before Wednesday’s shootings.