Moore memorializes Molson Coors victim on House floor

U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore, who represents Milwaukee in Washington, knew one of the victims of Wednesday’s Molson Coors shooting, Gennady “Gene” Levshetz.

“When these things happen you try to distance yourself from them. You say to yourself, you know, ‘it doesn’t have an impact on me personally,’ But unfortunately, of the five victims, I knew one of them very well,” Moore said on the House floor Friday.

Moore called the 61-year-old Levshetz a friend she’d known since the early 1990s. “Who was a father, a husband, a grandfather, a wonderful person.”

Today is a tough day for me & the city of Milwaukee. One of my friends went to work yesterday and didn’t come back. pic.twitter.com/5u3aZhuDG1 — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) February 28, 2020

Levshetz emigrated from Ukraine in the early 1990s and had worked as a powerhouse operator with the brewery since 2008. He was one of five men killed by co-worker Anthony Ferrill, who also killed himself.

Moore decried gun violence. There’s nowhere to run, nowhere to hide, and what I’ve come to learn too quickly, is that it will have an impact on you personally.”

Ferrill’s family on Friday released a statement through an attorney, They said they are “shocked and dismayed.” and extend “sympathy, compassion and prayers to the victims and families who lost their loved ones.” They do not intend to grant any media interviews, and ask the media and he public to respect their privacy.

