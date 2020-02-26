Pair of Badgers named Big Ten Hockey Stars

Wisconsin Radio Network

Two Wisconsin hockey players were named Big Ten Conference hockey stars after the Badgers swept a two-game series against Arizona State last weekend.

Sophomore forward Roman Ahcan (Savage, Minnesota) was named the Big Ten’s number-1 star after scoring a pair of game winning goals and recorded six points in Wisconsin’s two wins over 9th ranked Arizona State.

Ahcan notched his first career hat trick and five-point game in Friday’s 7-6 victory.

Freshman forward Alex Turcotte recorded a five point weekend and was named the Big Ten’s number-three star.  Turcotte matched his career-high three points in Friday’s win, collecting two goals and an assist.

Turcotte added two more assists in Saturday’s 6-2 win.