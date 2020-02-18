Republican tax cut plan headed to Assembly

At the Capitol, a $247 million dollar Republican tax cuts package is on the fast track in the Assembly. In the Joint Finance Committee on Monday, Representative Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) called the process “incredibly fast”

“This bill was introduced Friday afternoon, and we’re here on a Monday, and the majority party wants to get it to the governor’s desk by the end of the day Thursday.” The budget panel approved the package on a partisan vote Monday.

Committee co-chair, Representative John Nygren (R-Marinette), said it’s happened before – and Democrats did it. “A few of us were involved in the legislature when there was actually a tax increase that former Governor Doyle and Democrats who were in power at the time moved forward without actually any hearing at all.”

The package draws on increased state revenues, to increase the maximum deduction on income taxes, provide a property tax exemption for manufacturers and pay down state debt. It does not include money for K-12 education, which Evers had sought.

The Assembly’s final session day of the floor period is Thursday, and the state Senate is expected to complete its work in March.