Tuesday is election day in Wisconsin. The primary for Wisconsin Supreme Court will be at the top of the ballot. Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone are running against incumbent Daniel Kelly. Karofsky is a Dane County circuit judge, and Fallone is a law professor at Marquette University.

Kelly was appointed to the high court by Scott Walker when he was governor. The top two vote-getters will compete in the general election on April 7th.

