Strong second half leads Bucks past Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers strong three-point shooting kept the game close, but a strong second half by the Bucks cemented their 44th (44-7) victory of the season, 112-101 on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 36 points and pulled down 20 rebounds to lead the Bucks to their 12th win in the last 13 games. Khris Middleton added 20 points with 16 of those 20 coming in the second half.

Thursday’s game is the fifth in a row in which Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points, pulled down 15 rebounds and dished out at least five assists. The last time that has happened was 1965 by Wilt Chamberlain.

The Bucks used a 14-0 run in the 3rd quarter that would give them a lead they would never give up the rest of the night.

Tobias Harris led the 76ers with 25 points, hitting 5 of 6 three-pointers, but Joel Embiid struggled, scoring 19 points, hitting just 6 of 26 from the field and 3 of 10 on three-point attempts.

Philadelphia shot 42.2% from three-point range, but the Bucks refused to give up much in the paint as the 76ers shot just 33% on two-point attempts.

The Bucks are off on Friday and face the Orlando Magic in Orlando on Saturday afternoon (4 p.m.).