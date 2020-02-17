Team Giannis falls in NBA All-Star game

A new format made things more more interesting and exciting at the NBA All-Star game in Chicago but when it was all said and done, a free throw turned out to be the deciding point as Team Lebron knocked off Team Giannis 157-155.

The target score was decided by adding 24 to the leading team’s score at the end of the third quarter, which meant 157 was the target score. Lakers forward Anthony Davis needed to make one free throw to get there. He missed the first but nailed the second to give Team Lebron the victory.

Kawhi Leonard led Team Lebron with 30 points, seven rebounds and two steals to win the inaugural Kobe Bryant MVP award. LeBron James and Chris Paul each added 23 points as the team earned $400,000 for Chicago Scholars.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Kemba Walker added 23 points and Joel Embiid added 22 points and 10 rebounds in the loss for Team Giannis.

Team Giannis still earned $100,000 for After School Matters.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton finished with five points in the All-Star Classic.

The Bucks return to action on Thursday when they face the Pistons in Detroit.