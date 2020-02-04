‘There’s a bit of voter suppression going on’ – Evers questions Iowa Caucus process

App snafus plagued the Iowa Caucuses Monday night, delaying the release of results from Democrats. But Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers questions the whole premise of the process there.

“Why don’t we just go in the booth and vote? To me that makes sense,” Evers said Tuesday in Madison. “I’ve always viewed what happens in Iowa, and I think last night proves it, there’s a bit of voter suppression going on.”

The governor used families with young kids as an example of voters who can’t take part in the hours long caucuses. He also questions Iowa’s “first in the nation” status in selecting presidential nominees. “We should look at something different,” he said.