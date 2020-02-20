Three Badgers among Patty Kazmaier Top-10 finalists

Three Wisconsin women’s hockey standouts are among the 10 finalists for the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.

junior Daryl Watts, senior Abby Roque and sophomore Sophie Shirley, are among the 10 candidates for the top honor in women’s collegiate hockey.

Watts is in her first season with the second ranked Badgers, was the 2018 Patty Kazmaier winner as a freshman at Boston College. She leads the WCHA and the NCAA with 67 points on 22 goals and a league-and national-best 45 assists.

Shirley is the WCHA’s second-leading scorer with 55 points on a league-leading 26 goals and 29 assists. She ranks second nationally in goals scored and her point total is tied for third in the NCAA.

Roque has registered 53 points on 23 goals and 30 assists this season to rank third in the league and sixth nationally in scoring. Roque also leads the WCHA in game-winning goals with five.

Three finalists for the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award will be announced on Feb. 27, with the winner being revealed on March 21 at the Women’s Frozen Four in Boston.