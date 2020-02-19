Tiffany and Zunker will compete for 7th CD

Wisconsin Radio Network

State Senator Tom Tiffany will be the Republican candidate in this spring’s special election in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Tiffany came out of the primary with 58 percent of the Republican vote. He said Tuesday night that his track record in Madison shows he can get things done.

“We’ve been able to reform the government in Madison, and make it more responsive to the citizens of our state. And I’m so proud of the work we’ve been able to do there.”

Wausau school board president and Ho-Chunk Supreme Court justice Tricia Zunker said she stands apart from Tiffany by having grassroots support and not being a career politician.

“I stand out because I’m not a career politician. I don’t have a corporate sponsored campaign. I’m a community leader, and I’m interested in working hard for people and doing what’s right.”

The two will face off in April to serve out the last portion of former GOP Congressman Sean Duffy’s term.

